ATHOL, Idaho - Every year, once the summer sun fades and the September wind starts to bring a creeping chill, Silverwood closes its gates and Scarywood opens. That's right, spooky season is soon upon us, and one of the region's largest and most beloved haunts is back!
This year, Scarywood Haunted Nights has the theme "Lights Out." If that doesn't get your spine tingling, maybe knowing this will be Scarywood's "lucky" 13th season will!
Recently featured on The Travel Channel as one of the nation's top haunts, Scarywood will open on Sept. 28. Hours of operation for Fridays and Saturdays are 7 p.m. to midnight, and Thursdays run from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are limited, so don't drag your feet! After Oct. 28, Scarywood and all its fiendish frights will vanish. You can get your tickets online at the Scarywood website.
Iconic thrills like the Timber Terror roller coaster will be open and running backwards in addition to other bone-chilling attractions and scare zones scattered throughout the park. Shrouded in a thick fog, you might never see the scare coming until a creature emerges, so keep your peepers peeled and try not to blink.
Do you think you're cut out for surviving the zombie apocalypse? Find out at Planet Zombie Lights Out! After years of fighting the zombie horde, survivors are losing ground. Infrastructure is failing, the electric grid is destroyed, and few survivors remain. Can you get to the checkpoint and safety with nothing but a red flashlight to navigate? Or will you succumb to infection?
Maybe zombies aren't realistic enough for you. Well no worries, you'll encounter living cannibals in the Blood Bayou! With only one way in and one way out, only the bravest will make it through.
If you watched IT as a child and it left you scarred, good news! Chuckles 3D Sideshow will be a traumatic terror of a time in the funhouse of Chuckles the Clown. Whether it's fun for you or just for Chuckles comes down to how fun you find fear to be.
When you've had your fill of maniacal lunatics and ravenous hoards, creep your way into the all-new Valley of Queens, where the Pharaoh's splendors have been ransacked, and an ancient evil has awoken. But beware, all who enter will be cursed forever. And if you don't survive, you can rest uneasy knowing you are already inside a tomb.
Maybe you've got nerves of steal, and nothing frightens you. Or maybe, you want to join in on the haunt yourself? Then apply for an audition to Scarywood! Pay starts at $17 an hour. The screams of terror you collect are a bonus.
Remember, Scarywood is only around for a month before it is exorcised until next year, so don't miss out!