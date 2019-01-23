Blake Jensen joined the KHQ news team in July of 2011 as a weekday morning reporter and anchor on Saturday mornings. Blake moved to Spokane from the Tri-Cities after working at KHQ's sister station KNDU in Kennewick.
While at KNDU, Blake started as the morning reporter for "Northwest Today". Soon after, he stepped into the role of the morning Weather Forecaster, forecasting weather for Central and Southeastern Washington.
Blake is a Washington native and graduated from Washington State University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism (GO COUGS!!). While at WSU Blake co-anchored the sports show "Inside the Lines" (modeled after ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption") on WSU's award winning Cable 8 News.
When he's not working, Blake enjoys anything outdoors, especially golfing and fishing, and can't wait to explore all the new golf courses and fishing holes in and around Spokane. If you have any story ideas or suggestions you can email Blake at blake.jensen@khq.com or "Like" his facebook page at KHQ Blake Jensen.