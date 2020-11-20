Hello my name is Bradley Warren, your Right Now Reporter.
I’m an Emmy nominate journalist who loves breaking news.
I was born and raised right here in Spokane. I went to St. Thomas More for grade school, Mt. Spokane High School, Spokane Falls Community College and am a proud graduate of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. (Go Cougs)
While at WSU I rowed for the WSU Men’s rowing team and was a coxswain on the WSU Woman’s rowing team. I learned to row on the little Spokane River and am a member of the Spokane River Rowing Crew.
I loved my experience at WSU, it helped connect me to several amazing internship opportunities. I was a PR intern for Lynn Plage Communications working with several of Team USA's top Olympic Figure Skaters. I was a figure skater for the Lilac City Figure Skating Club here in Spokane and very much so enjoyed the experiences of working on the 2018 Winter Olympics, Stars on Ice tours, Skate America 2018 and the 2016 Kose Team Challenge Cup.
It was my dream at a young age to work in news and to work at KHQ telling the stories of our community. I started at KHQ as an intern and now am proud to be one of your local news leaders.
Connect with me on Facebook and Twitter,
Twitter: @bradmwarren
