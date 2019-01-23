Claire Graham is so excited to be part of the KHQ team! You can watch her Monday through Friday in the evenings, when she anchors the Fox First at 10 and 11@11 newscasts.
Prior to her career in Spokane, Claire anchored the morning news in the Tri-Cities for three years. Before moving to Washington, she grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre at the University of Arizona. After graduation, she interned with the NBC affiliate in Tucson and quickly sparked a passion for broadcast journalism.
As an advocate for homeless pets, Claire is passionate about working with pet rescue groups to find forever homes for cats and dogs, and to spread awareness about spaying and neutering, and proper pet care. She spends as much time as possible with her Yorkshire Terrier "Promo" who she rescued in Walla Walla. If you've met Claire, chances are you've met Promo too!
Whenever she gets the chance, Claire loves singing the National Anthem at baseball, hockey and football games, or even a non-sporting event. She also makes it a point to take in everything the Inland Northwest has to offer.