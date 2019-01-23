Spokane and KHQ have been Dan's home since 1985!
Dan Kleckner makes up part of the KHQ main anchor team, along with Stephanie Vigil.
Dan has asked the tough questions of political, business and other leaders & newsmakers over the years as part of the KHQ "6 Questions" series. Dan says, "it seems every year that goes by, I get to add to the incredible list of people I have had the chance to meet… from sports icons Hank Aaron and Jack Nicklaus to fellow broadcast journalists Tom Brokaw and Brian Williams."
Dan's role at KHQ has evolved over the years – from Sports Director to Morning News Anchor, Evening News Anchor and now a new segment called Connect with Kleck in which Dan addresses viewer's questions, concerns, comments and story ideas.
Dan was inducted into the 2014 Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for broadcast excellence. The Silver Circle honors media professionals who began their careers in television at least 25 years ago, either in a performing, creative, technical or administrative role within the industry or in an area related to television such as TV journalism education, advertising, promotion, and public relations. They must also have made a significant contribution to the Northwest Chapter television for at least part of their 25-year career. The Northwest Chapter of NATAS has been honoring and celebrating Silver Circle members since 1991.
Dan's love of sports goes beyond his 12 years as KHQ Sports Director. As an Emmy-award winning Sports Anchor, Dan's sports career highlights include: Traveling with the Gonzaga Bulldogs when the Zags made their first NCAA appearance in 1995, carrying the Olympic Torch as the flame made its way across the country to Atlanta in 1996, and meeting his boyhood idol, Chicago Bears Hall-of-Famer Gale Sayers for a 6 Questions Interview.
Growing up in Chicago, Dan couldn't help but be a Bears and Cubs fan (Dan's apologies to the White Sox) even though Windy City fans didn't always get to enjoy many victories. It was there Dan was "hooked" on being a "sports guy." Dan's favorite sport has always been football and he's proud to say, "I'm probably the slowest defensive back to ever play college football (at the University of Redlands)!"
Dan enjoys giving his time to Special Olympics, SIDS Foundation and Catholic Charities. He loves spending time with his wife Donna and his 3 children. Dan also loves to play golf at the incredible courses in our area, but is "still waiting for that hole-in-one!"