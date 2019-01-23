Femi Abebefe joined the KHQ and SWX sports team as an Anchor/Reporter in August of 2016.
Femi is no stranger to the Evergreen state, being raised west of the mountains in Everett. It was at an early age that Femi grew passionate about all things sports. As a graduate of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Femi got his degree in journalism.
A handful of months after graduation, Femi got his “big break” when he began his broadcast journalism career in beautiful Bend, Ore., at KTVZ. While in Bend, Femi covered the Oregon Ducks (including the men’s basketball team during the 1st & 2nd round of the NCAA tournament in Spokane), Oregon State Beavers, Portland Trail Blazers, Portland Timbers, Olympic Trials and of course high school sports.
After three years, Femi returned to the state of Washington to cover the teams of the Inland Northwest. He’s excited to be closer to home and in an area that’s passionate about its sports teams. Here’s the kicker though, he’s a Huskies fan (sorry Coug fans, but please be nice).
If you’d like to get to know Femi, or just want to say hi, you can reach him via email atfemi.abebefe@khq.com, or on Facebook/Twitter.