Hayley Guenthner joined the KHQ news team as an anchor/reporter in January 2016. When she isn't anchoring weekend newscasts, she is producing investigative pieces and covering crime all over the Inland Northwest.
Hayley comes to us from ABC10 in Sacramento. Hayley covered a variety of stories while reporting in California and filled-in as a traffic anchor. Hayley grew up in Moscow, Idaho and couldn't be more proud to return "home" to the station her friends and family have watched for years.
When Hayley isn't working, she loves spending time with her family. She and her husband have a little boy named Joey. Her sisters each have two daughters, making Joey the only boy in the bunch. Hayley's favorite thing in the world is spending time with her sisters at her parent's place on Twin Lakes.
Hayley's passion is helping out at the Ronald McDonald House. She can be found visiting with families there on her days off.