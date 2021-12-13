Jenny Power joined KHQ and the Wake Up Show in December 2020 as the morning show reporter and is thrilled serve the Spokane community.
Jenny moved to Spokane from Missoula, MT after working at KHQ's affiliate station KTMF in Missoula as a morning show reporter on Wake Up Montana.
Jenny graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in May 2019 with a double major in broadcast news and public relations and a minor in sport management.
While at WSU, Jenny worked as a freelance production assistant for ESPN, Fox Sports and PAC-12 Networks. Jenny also commuted to Spokane to intern at KHQ. Jenny was very involved in WSU’s student newscast, Murrow News 8. A show she co-anchored won a 2019 NATAS NW Emmy for best collegiate newscast and she said she is proud of all of her team’s hard work and dedication.
In her spare time, Jenny enjoys coffee, shopping, working out and playing with dogs.
If you have any story ideas or suggestions, you can email Jenny at jenny.power@khq.com or reach out to her on social media!
Facebook: @JennyPowerTV
Twitter: @JennyPowerTV