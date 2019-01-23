Joe McHale joined the KHQ news team in December 2015, and can’t wait to explore the Inland Northwest.
Joe is a California native, but comes to Spokane by way of Nebraska. While in Lincoln, Joe worked at KOLN, where he was a crime reporter and fill-in anchor. Joe also covered state politics, damaging tornado events, and the Huskers (Go Big Red).
Prior to KOLN, Joe worked as a reporter and weekend anchor at KOTA in Rapid City, SD. While at KOTA, Joe helped cover one of the largest blizzards in the state’s history. The October 4, 2013 blizzard left thousands without power and devastated the ranching community.
Joe graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a B.A. in Journalism. If he’s not at work, Joe is probably doing something outdoors, watching sports, or watching movies. Have a story idea? Send it to joe.mchale@khq.com.