Kalae anchors The Wake Up Show weekday mornings with Sean Owsley. The most fulfilling part of her job is getting out of the studio and meeting people with stories to tell. She is constantly amazed by people’s tenacity, compassion, and strength. She learns something from everyone she meets and hopes viewers do too.
Kalae has earned 2 Regional Emmy Awards, one in 2014 for 'Best Sports Feature" and another in 2017 for "Light Feature". She started as a reporter in Spokane in 2005, after working in Kalispell, Montana at KAJ-TV and in Missoula at the CBS affiliate KPAX. She graduated from Washington State University in 2002 from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication and earned her Master's Degree in Communication and Leadership Studies from Gonzaga University in 2014.
Kalae is most proud of her family. She and her husband, Robby, met as college students at WSU. They welcomed their daughter, Leialoha, into the world in 2007, and their son, Kekoa, in 2010.
You can contact Kalae with story ideas at kalae.chock@khq.com or on Twitter or Facebook.