Leslie Lowe began her career in radio before transitioning in to television in 2003. She joined the KHQ news team in December of 2008, just in time to kick off the snowiest winter on record for Spokane. Leslie is the lead forecaster for KHQ, and joined Spokane's number one morning show in September 2013.
Being a part of our community has been very important to Leslie for many years. Helping raise thousands of dollars for Special Olympics by taking the "Polar Plunge" and going "Over the Edge" rappelling down Spokane's tallest building. She enjoys emceeing numerous events for Spokane's Lilac Association, Spokane Valley Firefighters, The Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Providence Health Care and Susan G. Komen's "Race for a Cure".
Her career highlight was interviewing Jimmy Fallon, right before he took over "The Tonight Show ".
Leslie attended Central Oregon Community College, The American School of Broadcast and MSU (Go Bulldogs).
When not working, Leslie can be found traveling with her husband, hanging out with the family and friends or working out. And hopes one day to write children's books.