Matt Rogers joined the KHQ news team in 1997.
Matt is a 1996 graduate of Central Washington University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Matt’s first TV job was at a CBS affiliate in Boise, Idaho, where Matt was a news photojournalist.
He became a news photojournalist with KHQ in the Fall of 1997. Being in Spokane meant Matt would be closer to his Central Washington hometown, which was a very exciting move.
In 1998, Matt became the KHQ Local News Today “Action Cam”. Matt helped to evolve the position into a “one-man-band” reporter position where he could cover the lighter side and breaking news. Matt eventually started going on-camera for many of his shoots.
In February of 2009, Matt’s position at KHQ evolved once again, when he was offered the opportunity to cover Sports. Matt has always been a sports fanatic and enjoys continuing to learn more about Spokane area sports every day.
Matt considers it a privilege to have covered so many interesting stories over the years. His favorite has been covering the Gonzaga Bulldogs from their first “Elite 8” run back in 1999.
Matt met his wife in Spokane, to whom he has been married for 6 years. They have a baby girl, a dog and a cat. Matt loves to play golf and softball, to spend time with his family and travel.
Matt believes the Spokane area “has it all”. He loves having all four seasons, great golf, good people and plenty to do and see. Matt says, “I never thought I would stay in Spokane more than a couple years…and 12 years later…here I am!”