Peter T. Maxwell Jr. joined the KHQ news team in 2017 as a reporter. He grew up in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Farms. Peter discovered his love for news at a young age and knew he wanted to become a television news reporter.
Peter studied at Lake Forest College before transferring to Curry College in Milton, MA and majoring in broadcast journalism. During Peter's senior year he was awarded the Television Student of the year award by the College's communication department. Peter also has a master's in communications and media studies from Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL.
Peter Interned for CBS-2 News in New York City, along with MSNBC, and was NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders's Associate Producer during the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013.
Prior to joining KHQ Peter worked for the Fox News Channel in New York City as an overnight desk assistant.
While in graduate school Peter was a reporter for The College Fix and Red Alert Politics where he covered higher education and the 2016 presidential election. Several of his articles featured on Fox News Channel's Fox Nation.
If you can't find Peter in the newsroom, you can find him playing golf, watching sports, or skiing at one of the many ski areas the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Have a news tip? Email Peter at Peter.maxwell@khq.com.