Sam Adams joined the KHQ and SWX sports team in August of 2009.
Sam Adams is the director of sports at KHQ-TV and has helped launch SWX, the region’s first and only all-sports and weather channel Since its infancy, SWX has expanded its programming to numerous live sporting events and a nightly half-hour sports show, "SWX Tonight."
Sam attended Arizona State Univeristy’s prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and has proudly called himself a Sun Devil since he was 12 years old, but hopes that Cougar fans won’t hold that against him. (Nobody’s perfect.)
Sam has been covering sports in the Pacific Northwest for his entire broadcasting career, from sled dog racing and hockey in Alaska to the Pac-12. His career started as the radio voice of the Anchorage Glacier Pilots, an Alaska Baseball League summer team. He enjoys doing play-by-play and has won numerous awards as a sports anchor. He can be heard every week on SWX calling the action for high school and college football, Chiefs hockey, and just about everything in between.
"This really is a dream job," Sam says. "This is the perfect place to work and raise a family. Parents, kids, and coaches come up to me all the time and thank us for putting their games on live TV. I tell them, 'No, thank you for letting us!' The only reason we're able to cover sports the way we do is because of the amazing support of the community. Thank YOU!"