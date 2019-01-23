Sean Owsley joined the KHQ news team originally in 1993.
Spokane is Sean’s hometown, and he says “I feel lucky and privileged to work in my hometown”. You can see Sean as a morning anchor on KHQ Local News Today and as the managing editor and host of Invest Northwest, Sunday mornings at 7:30.
Sean is a graduate of Eastern Washington University’s Journalism program and still maintains ties to his alma mater. He periodically helps host EWU events and works with young students to help answer questions about their potential futures in broadcasting.
Sean anchored at WATE in Knoxville, Tennessee for 3 years, returning to Spokane and KHQ in 2002 “to return home to raise a family.”
During his time at KHQ Sean has covered major stories that have shaped our area; the Joseph Duncan Crimes, the Joel Building Fire, the Mayor West scandal and the past two major winters, to name a few. Sean finds reporting on people who’ve battled tough times and persevered to be the most rewarding and best part of his job.
Sean comes from a local media family, as his father was a Spokane radio staple for three decades. You may remember him as “The Nearly Famous Gary C!”
Sean enjoys “old music” like Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, and The Beatles (with a little Tim McGraw or Clint Black mixed in). In the summertime, Sean enjoys singing in Wauconda or Republic with Dave & the gang. Sean is also a fan of the Seattle Seahawks. His greatest joy is his wife and son.