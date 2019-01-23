Stephanie Vigil

Stephanie started her career in Sacramento, California at KOVR Channel 13. She moved to Spokane in 1997, when she became KHQ’s morning anchor alongside Dan Kleckner. In 2000, as a team, Stephanie and Dan were promoted to the main anchor positions, where you can see them today. Stephanie now anchors weekdays at 5, 6 and 11pm and during special events, like the Bloomsday race and Lilac Parade.
Stephanie is the proud recipient of the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award and several Emmy awards. She has been named “Best News Anchor” in the Inlander “Best of the Inland Northwest” poll for the past 5 years, and was named “Best News Anchor” by Spokane Magazine for 3 years running. The stories that have impacted Stephanie the most are those involving children.
Stephanie finds fulfillment in helping to make a difference in the lives of others. She enjoys helping with fundraising efforts for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursey, 2nd Harvest Food Bank, the Mark Rypien Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Catholic Charities Caring for Kids, Morning Star Boys Ranch and the YWCA.
Stephanie loves raising her sons in the Inland Northwest. She enjoys outdoor activities like cycling, boating & skiing.