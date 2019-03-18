Sydnee Stelle joined the KHQ team as a Weather Forecaster in February of 2019 and is excited to be back in her hometown!
Born and raised in Spokane, Sydnee attended Central Valley High School before going off to Arizona State for college. She earned a B.A. in Journalism at ASU's Walter Cronkite School (Go Devils!) and gained her first on-air experience at Arizona PBS while in school.
She headed to Reno, NV for her first job in TV news. There, she worked as a multimedia journalist and reporter, along with filling in as a forecaster. From Reno, she moved with her husband to Portland and spent a year working in PR and event coordination for the Portland Rose Festival Foundation.
Here in Spokane,you can find her spending time with family, watching Seahawks games, heading outdoors with her dog Gravy, and volunteering with the Spokane Lilac Festival.