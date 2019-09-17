It's been a cool and showery start to the week across the Inland Northwest, and that's not looking to change on Wednesday.
A low pressure storm system with a cold-front will be pushing across the Inland Northwest bringing widespread showers and even an isolated chance of some thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. The steadiest rain looks to be falling through the morning, before turning to more scattered showers in the afternoon, but if some thunder-cells develop, those showers could be heavy enough to cause minor flooding (water over roads).
This storm system will start to work it's way out of the region on Thursday where we should see drier, and slightly warmer conditions through Saturday. Even with the "warm-up" however, temperatures are expected to remain below normal (upper-60s) at least through the start of next week.