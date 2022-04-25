A cold front out of the Gulf of Alaska is moving through the Inland Northwest bringing us cool and showery conditions through the rest of the week. We are expecting showers and thunder storms today with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid 50's.
Wednesday and Thursday morning will be chilly with many spots in the Columbia Basin and mountain valleys seeing low temperatures near to or below freezing. Our agricultural friends will be taking steps to prevent frost damage in orchards and vineyards along with protecting new-born livestock in the fields. Snow levels will drop all the way down to 2500 feet in the mountain passes in the next few days. Cooler than normal temps continue into Bloomsday weekend, so if planning to lace up those running shoes; runners, joggers and walkers may want to make sure to have warmer attire at the ready along with a rain coat.