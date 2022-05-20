Although our Friday is starting off beautiful and calm we will see the rain return late this afternoon into early evening with also a chance of thunderstorms. The thunderstorms are not expected to be severe but within the system we could see heavy downpour rain, gusty winds and small hail.
Looking ahead to Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Right now conditions for the start of the Lilac Parade at 7:45 p.m. look clear but temperatures will be cool in the mid 50s so don't forget a jacket.
Looking to Sunday and the start of the work week, we will see a calmer weather pattern in store with a gradual warm up. We are anticipating hitting 70 degrees in Spokane on either Wednesday or Thursday.