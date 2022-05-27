My, how things can change quickly in 24 hours in the Inland Northwest. Just yesterday temperatures reached their warmest marks of the year, today, rain and thunderstorms and temperatures about 10° cooler.
A line of thunderstorms that formed around mid-day Friday over SE Washington and the southern Panhandle have started to shift to the east, and will continue to move out of the region overnight. Along with that, the gusty winds felt by most will also calm down into the day on Saturday.
Most people wouldn't describe the weather this weekend as nice, but speaking relatively, Saturday looks to be the nicest...or at least the driest. We get a little break in between storm systems, but still expect cloudy skies and temperatures that struggle to reach 60°.
Our next storm pushes in from the Pacific on Saturday night. Initially, steady rain will blanket southern portions of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle into early Sunday, but as the day warms, another round of thunderstorms looks likely for much of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. More of the same on Monday, with the best chance for showers in the 2nd half of the day.
Our stormy pattern looks like it was just here to plague our weekend, because by early next week, high pressure will build. That will kick-off a warming and drying trend on Tuesday, with temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday!
I hope you all have a safe and memorable Memorial Day Weekend, despite the weather. And a sincere thank you to all of our service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. You will never be forgotten.
-Blake Jensen