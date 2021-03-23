It didn't take Mother Nature long to go full "Spring-mode." If you've lived in the Inland Northwest for even just one Spring season, you know we get a little bit of everything between March and June. And the same can be said again for Wednesday.
Our next cold front will deliver another batch of wet, breezy and cool weather through the day.
By the time it arrives, in the late morning, temperatures should be warm enough to keep it mostly as rain. Our mountain passes however could pick up another foot of snow through Thursday morning!
Some spring-showers pop up again Thursday afternoon, but by Friday we start to dry out and temperatures look to warm into the 60s for our last weekend in March!