The heat has been building through Hoopfest weekend, but finally peaked on Monday as temperatures soared into the 90s for the first time this year! If that was a little TOO much heat for you, not to worry, we expect a big cool-down on Tuesday with much more comfortable weather for the rest of the week.
Our cool-down comes with a couple drawbacks however, especially some gusty winds on Tuesday as the cooler air arrives. SW winds up to 25mph, and gusts up to 40mph look likely across the Palouse and Columbia Basin. Gusts will be a little bit weaker, around 30-35mph, in Spokane.
A little bit of moisture could also get pushed in overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, but looks to mainly stay over the North Cascades. Some thunderstorms aren't out of the question, which would normally raise fire concerns...but a lot of our fire fuels are still pretty green, thanks to all that Spring rain!
Wednesday looks even cooler (mid-70s), before we start another warming trend ahead of 4th of July weekend. Our next best chance for rain looks to land on 4th of July Monday, but still lots of time between now and then for that forecast to potentially change! Make sure to stay tuned in here and on KHQ for updates on the holiday forecast.
-Blake