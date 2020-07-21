It would appear the mild summer we had been experiencing is officially over! Temperatures soared to their highest readings of the year on Thursday, with many reaching the upper-90s and even several triple-digits.
If you're like me, and that's a little too hot for your blood, you won't have to wait much longer for a cool-down, but you will have to get through Wednesday! Temperatures will once again reach into the 90s, and backyard sprinklers will be getting a workout.
By Thursday, there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures that will last through the weekend, before another round of 90s arrives for next week. At least the weekend will be comfortable!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.