It was another gray, cloudy day across the Inland Northwest on Monday, with a few light showers mixed in at times as well, and temperatures that only reached into the low-70s. Not very "July-like" to say the least, and the rest of the week might not be feeling much like July either.
The reason it's not feeling like July?? The jet-stream. Normally in the summer the jet-stream resides to the north of us. That means storm systems usually stay to the north and we experience our usual warm and dry summer conditions. But for the last couple of weeks, the jet-stream has been pointed right at us, bringing periodic showers and cloudy skies at times, along with cooler-than-normal temperatures.
And unfortunately that pattern looks to remain more-or-less the same through this week as well. We're keeping a particularly close eye on Wednesday and Thursday as a stronger system moves across British Columbia. Right now it doesn't look like this storm will bring much rain to areas outside of the mountains, but it will likely kick up with winds, with gusts to 35mph possible, making for a potentially dangerous fire scenario mid-week. Once that system moves out on Friday, temperatures should start to warm back up and the winds calm down as we move into the weekend. (Click through the slide-show below for forecast wind gusts).
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with light spotty showers. Overnight low temperatures in the mid-upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers in the morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-70s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains of NE Washington and N. Idaho in the afternoon/evening.
-Blake