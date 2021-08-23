Temperatures will be unseasonably cool across the Inland Northwest today. In Spokane, the daytime high will be near 72 degrees paired with sunny skies. The winds will also be calm today at just around 6 to 9 miles per hour. Spokane will also get a break from the smoke as the air quality is expected to remain in the 'Good' category today. The rest of the week will be seasonably warm but not nearly as hot as our region has experienced most of the summer. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70's in Spokane until this weekend when they are expected to break into the low 80's. Clear, sunny skies are also expected for the rest of the week.