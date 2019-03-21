We've been lucky to enjoy an absolutely perfect stretch of weather as we welcomed in the Spring season, but things are starting to change a bit as we head into the weekend. Cooler air, along with some moisture will bring a slight drop in temperatures and spotty showers Saturday and Sunday. We'll start to see the first changes on Friday however, as some high clouds start to move in. Eventually those high clouds will lead to some showers, but as of right now those look to be rather spotty and light on Saturday. 
 
Looking ahead to next week, we'll likely remain in a slightly cooler/showery weather pattern, although temperatures will actually be right around normal in the mid-50s. As of right now Monday looks to be dry, with shower chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 
 
-Blake

Tags

KHQ Weather Forecaster

Recommended for you