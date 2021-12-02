The atmospheric river responsible for our record December heat this week is finally loosening its grip on the Inland Northwest. That means...after seeing temperatures 20°+ above average, we'll finally start to cool down as we slide into the weekend.
Friday looks to stay fairly quiet, but bundle up for one of the cooler mornings we've seen in a while. Otherwise expect a cloudy Friday afternoon.
Activity starts to pick up a bit as Friday night turns into Saturday morning. A storm system will bring a chance for mainly mountain snow, with a mix of rain and snow showers in the valleys Saturday morning. Some northern communities in Washington and Idaho could get a "wet" inch of snow to stick.
A better chance for some widespread snow that sticks will likely greet us as yet another storm swings in on Monday morning. Stay tuned in the coming days as we get a better idea of exactly how much snow awaits us next week. But one thing seems certain...out pattern is shifting to look much more like winter over the next couple of weeks, so have those snow-blowers ready to go!
-Blake