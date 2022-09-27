It was a record-breaking day on Tuesday, as the high temperature in Spokane reached 90°, breaking the daily high temperature record (previously 87°) and the record for the latest 90° day (previously Sept. 25th).
If that was a little too hot for you, not to worry, we get back to our regularly scheduled autumn on Wednesday.
Sunshine will greet us to start out the day, but clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon as a Pacific storm pushes towards the coast.
Afternoon high temperatures will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, in the low-80s.
We'll stay dry during the day, but scattered showers start to fall overnight Wednesday and look to continue off and on through Thursday where temperatures fall all the way back down to the low-60s, before drying out and warming back for yet another gem of a weekend!