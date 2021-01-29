MOSES LAKE, WA- A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event will be held Saturday, January 30th at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake. 1,000 vaccination appointments will be offered to those who qualify in the Department of Health's Phase 1A and 1B.
The site comes as a partnership between Samaritan Healthcare, the Grant County Public Health District, and members of the Grant County Vaccine Taskforce.
Appointments to get vaccinated at the Fairgrounds opened Monday morning and are currently full. They were offered to those that currently qualify who were also calling in to the Samaritan Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccine hotline.
However, on top of the Saturday vaccination event, Samaritan Healthcare offers drive-thru vaccinations Monday-Friday at their clinic on Pioneer Way. You can call (509)-764-3335 or visit this website for more information. You will not be able to receive a vaccine without an appointment.
Prior to arrival, participants are required to complete a patient acknowledgement form for the vaccine, this form can be downloaded directly here and will also be distributed to all participants upon arrival at the event.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Grant County Vaccine Taskforce to bring a large-scale vaccination event to our community,” said Administrator of the Grant County Health District Theresa Adkinson, “While we know there is more demand than vaccine available at this time, we encourage local residents that currently qualify to continue discussing all vaccine options with their primary care provider.”
“Everyone scheduled for Saturday’s event will be automatically rescheduled for second-dose shots on Saturday, February 20th,” said Samaritan Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter, “While we hope to provide additional first-doses at the February event, it will highly depend on the supply of vaccine from the state at that time.”