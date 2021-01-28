SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Regional Health District said there were 1,164 vaccines given out yesterday at the mass vaccine clinic at the Spokane Arena.
Originally, CHAS planned to only give out 500 doses a day, however, when the systems to make an appointment crashed, people who showed up with out an appointment were administered the vaccine.
CHAS says it plans to use some of the supply coming in Monday, as well as possibly using some supply from community partners, to give vaccines to the 3,000 people who have signed up for a vaccine appointment.
No one at the clinic had a serious adverse reaction to the vaccine on Wednesday.
The Department of Health number that was supposed to go live on Friday that would allow people to schedule an appointment over the phone, will now go live on Monday or possibly even Tuesday. If people call that number on Friday, they’ll only hear about COVID-19 guidance.
When it comes to getting a second dose, people who receive the vaccine at the Arena also get a packet with information about how to schedule an appointment to get a second dose.
Kelley Charvet with CHAS Health said, “We’re encouraging people to do that while they’re there.. in that 15 minutes that they’re waiting for their vaccine. We have people on site that can help them walk through that process.”