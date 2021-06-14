OLYMPIA, Wash. - If you're a Washington resident, you might want to check your voicemail. Over 100 people who won prizes through Washington's vaccine lottery have yet to respond.
On June 8, 249 people won prizes through the "Shot of A Lifetime" drawing. So far, only 146 people have claimed their prizes.
Unclaimed prizes will be added to the drawing on July 13.
Some of the unclaimed prizes include Seattle Seahawks Club Level Game Tickets + Parking, 36 Discover Passes, 10 State Parks Camping Gift Cards, 12 Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks, 27 Microsoft Xboxes, 2 Nintendo Switch Packs and 15 Amazon Echo Dots.
The next drawing will take place on Tuesday at 8 a.m. Numbers drawn will be matched by DOH to individuals in the state’s Immunization Information System and officials will begin the process of contacting each presumptive winner on Wednesday.
There will be 251 prizes drawn on Tuesday.
If you need to access your immunization information, head to myIRmobile.com or call the state COVID-19 assistance hotline at 1-833-VAX-HELP (1-833-829-4357).