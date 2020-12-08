11 inmates at Okanogan County Jail positive for COVID-19

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Eleven inmates at the Okanogan County Jail are positive for COVID-19.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, the affected inmates were immediately isolated and 23 other inmates who had close contact with the cases were identified.
Of the 23 inmates who had close contact, only one did not have symptoms.
Since November, four jail staff members have tested positive. Several additional staff members were identified as at risk for exposure and were also quarantined and tested.
