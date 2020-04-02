WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Department is reporting an additional positive COVID-19 test result, bringing the total to 11 in Whitman County.
According to WCPH, the patient is a woman aged 45-64. She is stable and isolating at home.
WCPH says age groupings in COVID-19 reports have changed to align with State Department of Health's daily epidemiology report.
The department is investigating close contacts of the patients.
As of Wednesday, April 1, there have been over 200 negative tests for COVID-19 in Whitman County.
