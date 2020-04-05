SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting 10 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Spokane County Sunday afternoon.
As of Sundy, April 5, there are now 219 cases and 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Spokane County, with 35 hospitalizations reported. More details and other demographics will be available on SRHD's COVID-19 case page.
Four of the 11 deaths in Spokane County have been reported this weekend, with three being confirmed on Saturday.
"SRHD is working with health care providers and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to identify and reach out to those who may have come in contact with the infected individuals," SRHD said in a release. "Confirmed cases will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."
