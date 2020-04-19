CAMP MURRAY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Health says it is recalling 12,000 COVID-19 test kits sent across the state due to possible contamination issues.
On April 17, UW Medicine alerted DOH to discontinue use of a recently-procured batch of COVID-19 specimen collection kits that UW Medicine believed may have a quality control issue.
Saturday night, the DOH recalled approximately 12,000 kits sent to local health jurisdictions, tribal nations and state agency partners across Washington.
“Though the quality control issue has only been observed in a small number of tubes of viral transport media, we adhere to the highest quality standards for COVID-19 testing in Washington state,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “We are working with our partners to have them discard the product and will work to replace them as quickly as we can.”
According to DOH, viral transport media (VTM) is the fluid that preserves a specimen during transport, such as one collected from nasal swabs from a person being tested for COVID-19. Some vials of VTM were an unusual color, prompting UW Medicine to contact DOH to investigate the possibility of contamination. Officials say there is no health risk to patients, as VTM doesn't come in contact with patients during coronavirus testing.
"Testing completed today at UW Medicine has indicated that the quality issues observed in the small number of the VTM tubes did not impact COVID-19 test results," The DOH said. "While this investigation is still ongoing, DOH is choosing to recall both the VTM and the nasal collection swabs out of an abundance of caution."
The test kits were procured by UW Medicine and donated to DOH from Lingen Precision Medical Products. No other supplies are impacted by this recall.
"The state is working closely with both the UW Medicine and local health partners to replace the recalled specimen collection kits as quickly as possible," the DOH stated.
