SPOKANE, Wash. - There have been more cases of COVID-19 confimred in residents of the Spokane Veterans Home, bringing the total to 12.
According to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, so far, the positive tests have been found in one area of the facility. They are currently working to prevent the spread to non-infected areas.
Residents' families were notified that testing was being done and of the test results. Other residents of the facility and their families have also been notified.
"We are learning from the experiences of other long-term care facilities and working to defeat this enemy that has come through our door," Director Lourdes E. Alvarado-Ramos said. "Our team is working around the clock to care for our residents and prevent further spread of the virus."
On Friday, April 10, the Spokane Veterans Home leadership team consulted with a Multi-Care Team, which was provided by the Washington State Department of Health. They reviewed and approved the employee screaning process.
The Multi-Care team also recommended that additional tests be done for residents in the same area of the building. Five residents were symptomatic on April 9 and had tests performed. Those results were returned Satruday morning and were all positive. There were 13 additional residents who were tested between April 10 and April 11, although they did not have symptoms. Five of those results came back positive, seven came back negative and one is still pending.
All residents in the facility continue to be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus with temperature and symptom checks every four hours. Additional cleaning has also been implemented throughout the facility. Staff have been wearing additional PPE since March 30.
"I want to say how grateful I am for the staff at the Spokane Veterans Home," Patrick McNabb, Administrator of the Spokane Veterans Home said. "The commitment and dedication this team shows to each and every resident is truly without parallel and I am proud of how they are performing during this incredibly uncertain time."
