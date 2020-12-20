SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is set to receive 16,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by December 28, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
On Sunday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup unanimously approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
SRHD also expects to receive another 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and another shipment of 3,900 doses the week after.
At this time, SRHD officials said the vaccine will be allocated to 23 enrolled providers in Spokane County to vaccinate frontline health care workers and others in the community who meet the Phase 1A criteria.
