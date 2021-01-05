As the Pfizer and Moderna rollout, just over 19 percent of Washington's current vaccine supplies have been administered.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, as of December 31, the state has a total of 357,925 doses.
As of December 31, 69,349 vaccines were given.
As of December 31, just under one percent of the state's population has been administered the vaccine. Washington currently has enough vaccines to vaccinate roughly four percent of the population.
According to the World Health Organization, the fraction of the population that needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to create herd immunity is currently unknown.
For other viruses, herd immunity against measles requires about 95 percent of a population to be vaccinated. For polio, the threshold is around 80 percent.
The state has received 111,150 Pfizer vaccines and 171,700 Moderna vaccines. Additionally, long-term care facilities have received 75,075 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
According to DOH, another 358,025 vaccines have been ordered.
DOH is currently vaccinating the following people in Phase 1a:
- High-risk workers in health care settings (clinical judgment should be applied to identify who is at greatest risk using the guidance below)
- High-risk first responders (clinical judgment should be applied to identify who is at greatest risk using the guidance below)
- Residents and staff of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other community-based, congregate living settings where most individuals over 65 years of age are receiving care, supervision, or assistance
- All workers in health care settings
