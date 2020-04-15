SPOKANE, Wash. - A total of 19 positive COVID-19 cases are now being reported from Spokane Veterans Home.
According to a release from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, there were also 20 tests that came back negative and a number of other tests are still pending. All of the 19 positive cases are being reported from the same floor.
On Tuesday, April 15, an additional 29 residents were tested and on Wednesday, testing began for residents on the other floor. There are reportedly enough tests available for all residents, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Some residents have been tested more than once based on symptoms or exposure.
An employee at the facility also tested positive and is now isolated at home. This brings the total number of staff who have tested positive to two. The first staff member has recovered.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is currently working to test all employees at the facility, whether they hare experiencing symptoms or not. A number of staff have also utilized the drive-thru testing site at the Spokane Fairgrounds.
"It is heartbreaking to face a challenge like COVID-19, please know that my thoughts are with all of our residents and their families," Spokane Veterans Home Administrator Patrick McNabb said. "It is important that we remain transparent and provide updated information so family members and our community know what is happening. I am grateful for the understanding and support that has been shared and want to reassure residents, staff and family members that we are working closely with the MultiCare Team provided by the Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Health District to do everything we can to keep our veterans, their families and our staff safe."
The Spokane Veterans Home continues to monitor residents closely, including 4-hour symptom and temperature checks. Any resident with symptoms is immediately isolated and monitored closely for symptoms.
One resident of the facility died earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. The veteran had reportedly been on end of life care for some time an had underlying medical conditions, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
