UPDATE Sept. 18 7:13 PM:
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - Boundary County School District's Superintendent has confirmed that four cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Bonners Ferry High School.
This is an increase from two confirmed cases earlier this week, which were both identified as students. The district has not yet confirmed whether the new cases are students or staff.
More than 60 students are now quarantined and taking classes from home.
The district is currently not planning to close.
UPDATE Sept. 15 2:45 PM:
Two students at Bonners Ferry High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Boundary County School District, the district is now working with the Panhandle Health District to do contact tracing for other students.
Forty people who were in close contact with the infected students are quarantining at home.
Students who are quarantining are participating in remote learning. No teachers were exposed.
As a recommendation from the Panhandle Health District, desks are being further spaced out.
The district is operating in "green" format which means all of their students are going to class in person.
The superintendent said they will continue with this format as long people who were exposed keep isolating.
The Boundary County School District canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday because of the infections but the district plans to reopen Wednesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Sept. 14 11:15 PM:
A parent of a Bonners Ferry High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Boundary County School District, the school was notified on Sunday.
The school district said the parent was not in contact with others for two days before testing positive.
The school district said they have closed all schools for contact tracing. They are in the process of contact tracing individuals who might have been exposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.