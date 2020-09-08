SPOKANE, Wash. - Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Spokane County since Friday.
This brings the county up to 138 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, September 8.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), there were also an additional 15 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total up to 5,652.
There have also been 352 total hospitalizations related to the virus, with 26 people currently in the hospital.
