coronavirus graphic

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Spokane County since Friday.

This brings the county up to 138 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, September 8. 

According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), there were also an additional 15 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total up to 5,652. 

There have also been 352 total hospitalizations related to the virus, with 26 people currently in the hospital. 

