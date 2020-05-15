SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington state Rep. Matt Shea and other community leaders hosted a peaceful demonstration in downtown Spokane Friday afternoon.
The demonstration was in response to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman denying Spokane County's variance application to move from Phase One of the "Safe Start" plan to Phase Two.
At least 150 to 200 people were at the rally, demanding that Gov. Inslee reopen Spokane. The group also called on Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to "stand up for the constitutional rights of the people of Spokane."
