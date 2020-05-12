SPOKANE, Wash. - After a cancellation in 2019, the Garland Street Fair was set to make its triumphant return to Spokane in August, but like many other large events, COVID-19 had other plans.
According to a representative from the Garland Business District, the 2020 fair is officially canceled.
The decision was made based on the uncertainty of the virus's impacts on the community, as well as the ability to properly control social distancing with an event of the fair's size.
"We want everyone to feel and be safe," the representative said. "It just makes sense to plan our event for next year."
