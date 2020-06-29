LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - The 2020 Leavenworth Oktoberfest has been canceled due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
Event coordinators were hoping Chelan County would progress farther through Gov. Inslee's safe start reopening plan, but with little progress, it was decided to cancel the event to ensure safety of attendees and protect them from losing deposits for hotels and other travel expenses.
The Bavarian city is still hoping to see visitors this fall.
"Our beautiful Barvarian city is breathtaking during the fall months with the brilliant colors of red, vibrant orange and golden yellow all backdropped by the Cascade Range," an update signed by Board President and Projekt Bayern Cary Sanger and Oktoberfest Chairman Steve Lord says. "So, if you can keep your vacation plans, we guarantee you the hardworking Leavenworth business owners will welcome you with open arms for an utterly amazing visit."
Oktoberfest will return next year for its 25th anniversary.
"We want to thank all our Oktoberfest Employees, Entertainment Vendors and Loyal Patrons for your years of loyalty and hope that you will return next year for our 25th Anniversary of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest," the update says.
Dates for the 2021 Oktoberfest are October 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16.
