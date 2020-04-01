SPOKANE, Wash. - Another Spokane event has decided to postpone due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16, has now been moved to Saturday, July 25.
The decision was made by the Spokane Lilac Festival's Board and Directors after consulting with the City of Spokane, other regional festival leadership and festival sponsors.
"We are hopeful that the timing of the festival in July will be an opportunity for Spokane and its neighbors to celebrate our nation's recovery from this trying time," Spokane Lilac Festival President Dan VerHeul wrote in a press release.
The theme of this year's festival is "Destination Spokane," which is meant to showcase the city and region as an extraordinary place to live and visit.
More information and details on how the community can support or assist the Lilac Festival in preparation for the July parade can be found on the festival's website HERE.
