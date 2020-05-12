SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Lilac Festival Association announced Tuesday morning that the 2020 festival, "Destination Spokane," has been canceled for just the second time in the festival's history.
"This was not a decision taken lightly," a release from President Dan VerHeul said. "After many discussions and meetings with our local and state officials, it is clear that it is not feasible to hold the Festival in a safe manner, nor the type of Festival our wonderful community deserves and has come to expect."
This will be just the second time in the Festivals 82-year history that the parade or any other events haven't been able to take place, the first in 1943-45 during WWII.
The Spokane Lilac Festival Association says a mini-parade will be held honoring the Royal Court on Saturday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m in downtown Spokane.
The mini-parade will be led by Spokane Police and the public is invited to watch along the route and cheer the court on, but is strongly encouraged to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The 2020 Spokane Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade had originally been scheduled for this Saturday, May 16. Last month, the festival board and directors had postponed the festival to July 25 due to COVID-19 concerns, prior to Tuesday's cancellation announcement.
"Although we are very disappointed with the outcome of our 2020 Festival, we look forward with anticipation to the Spring of 2021 when we can resume our commitment to Honor our Military, Empower Our Youth and Showcase Our Region," VerHeul said. "Thank you to all of those who have supported this mission, including the Volunteers, Sponsors, our Lilac Directors and most importantly, our amazing Lilac City."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.