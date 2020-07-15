2021 Rose Parade canceled due to COVID-19

The 2021 New Year's Day Rose Parade has been canceled due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.
“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade.”
The signature celebration that hosts events that draw large crowds to Pasadena, California was last canceled in 1945.
The parade was also canceled in 1942 and 1943 due to World War II.
Planning for the event typically starts in February.
California reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, which is the largest single-day increase.
