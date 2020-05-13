SPOKANE, Wash - The South Perry Street Fair set for July 18, has been canceled for 2020. The South Perry Business and Neighborhood Association said with concerns about the coronavirus, it would be difficult to hold the event.
“After much discussion, and with heavy hearts, we have decided to cancel the 2020 South Perry Street Fair,” said SPBNA President Emily Wenzel. “This is not how we wanted our 21st annual event to end. Due to COVID 19, we felt that it was the best thing to do to keep our neighbors, vendors, and attendees safe. We are looking forward to coming back in 2021.”
The South Perry Street Fair is a long standing, family friendly community celebration. This event is the main fundraiser for the SPBNA and supports the businesses of the South Perry District, as well as vendors from around the Inland Northwest. Last year, there were nearly 200 vendors at the fair and approximately 10,000 guests attended.
