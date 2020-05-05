SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has announced the 23rd coronavirus-related death in Spokane County, but is also reporting hundreds of recovered cases.
According to the SRHD, the latest death was to a man in his 70's. There was also one additional confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 375 in Spokane County. There are currently 10 hospitalizations.
Of those 375 confirmed cases, the SRHD is reporting about 66.7% of them have recovered. Recovered cases are defined as those that meet the following criteria: "28 days have passed since symptom onset or date tested, illness did not result in death, not currently hospitalized."
